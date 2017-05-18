Authorities called to boater having issues on the river

A century-old storm water drainage system in Hannibal is finally going to be replaced.More >>
New York City Police said a car traveling through Times Square plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, injuring several people and killing one.More >>
State transportation officials in Missouri are making changes after they said a tree fell on a car that was driving down Highway MM in Hannibal yesterday. Thursday, crews shut down the road to remove two trees to prevent another tree from falling on a car again. Officials are urging drivers to stay alert during high winds and thunderstorms, because it could happen anywhere.More >>
Quincy's Junior High School was bustling on Thursday with business leaders, educators and administrators for Leadership Day.More >>
Planned Parenthood says it's closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa after the Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding.More >>
Quincy businesses and organizations have been working on a new community event, but officials said they need volunteers.More >>
Dust storms causing poor visibility in central Illinois are being blamed for car accidents that killed two people.More >>
A Clayton, Illinois, man received probation Thursday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in the area, court records said.More >>
An Astoria, Illinois, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found drugs in the vehicle he abandoned last week, according to police.More >>
