Authorities called to boater having issues on the river

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

WGEM has learned that a boat was stuck on the river South of Nauvoo, Illinois Thursday evening.

Hancock County dispatchers say crews were called to someone having issues with a boat on the Mississippi River. 

Officials haven't confirmed any further details. WGEM will update this story as details are available.

