Hannibal High School holds graduation ceremony

Graduation season is upon us, and a big group of Hannibal High School students celebrated their accomplishments Thursday night.

257 students graduated from the high school this year.

Students like Kaylee Murphy, and Jordan Held said having their family members around to show their support meany a lot as they start new chapters in their lives.

"I think just everyone's so proud of you, and just knowing that they're here supporting you, and all your other classmates, and it's just cool seeing everyone that are here for you." Murphy said.

"It's just the end of a big chapter in all of our lives, but it's the beginning of a new one." Held said, "I'm super excited to start this with everyone else, and we're just looking forward to the future."