Thursday's Area Scores - May 18

**High School Softball**



(Class 1A Central Regional Championship)

Liberty: 0

Central: 5

Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 11 K's (RBI single)

Brey Genenbacher: 3-3, RBI

Lady Panthers: (28-7), fourth straight regional title

-- Central vs. Carrollton/Springfield Calvary winner (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. - Calhoun Sectional)



(Class 1A Brown County Regional Championship)

Brown County: 0

Unity: 2

Addison Miller: CG 4-hitter, 9 K's

Jordan Hildebrand/Haley Miller: RBI's

-- Unity vs. Calhoun/Brussels winner (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. - Calhoun Sectional)



(Class 2A Havana Regional Semifinals)

Havana: 1

Beardstown: 14

-- Beardstown vs. Illini West (Friday, 4:30 p.m.)



(Regular Season)

Macomb: 1

Quincy High: 7

-- Game 1

Abbie Neally: WP



Macomb: 4

Quincy High: 14

-- Game 2

MaKayla Wand: WP



Payson: 14

Brussels: 5

-- Make-up Game

Abi Gregg: 3-4, HR, 6 RBI's





**High School Baseball**



*IHSA*

(Class 2A United Regional Semifinals)

Illini West: 2

West Hancock: 1

-- 9 Innings

Kennedy Gooding: GW RBI, WP in relief

Jackson Porter: 7.2 IP, 14 K's (no decision)

Jonah Burt: 3 hits

Nathan Cameron: RBI

-- Illini West vs. Mercer County (Saturday, 10 a.m.)



(Class 1A Triopia Regional Semifinals)

Griggsville-Perry: 3

Triopia: 10

-- Triopia vs. Central (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



(Regular Season)

Macomb: 1

Quincy High: 12

Jack Lucey: Grand slam, 6 RBI's



*MSHSAA*

(Class 2 District 4 Championship)

Van-Far: 8

Clopton: 6

-- Van-Far at St. Vincent (Monday, 4 p.m.)





**High School Track and Field**



*GIRLS*

(IGHSAU)

-- State Meet

Ya'Mia Ailes-Primes (Keokuk): 9th in 200M

Sierra Howardson (Fort Madison): 10th in 3000M

4x800M Relay (Fort Madison): 14th



(IHSA)

-- State Meet (Qualified for Finals)

Lauren Glick (Central-SE): Long Jump

Deidra Lorton (BWP): High Jump

Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump

Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus

Elle Lamb (Rushville/Industry): Discus

Taylor Larson (BWP): 400M

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M

4x800M Relay (West Hancock)



*BOYS*

(IHSA)

-- Class 3A Moline Sectional

Jordan Johnson (Quincy High) qualified for the state meet in discus





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Fort Madison: 1

Holy Trinity: 2

Elle Rashid: goal, assist



Burlington: 8

Fort Madison: 1

McKenna Tackes: goal