Protect your computer from ransomware attacks

It locked up hundreds of thousands computers across the globe, holding files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies.

The recent "WannaCry" ransomware attack has made people across globe wonder if they could be next.

Experts said when it comes to ransomware and phishing e-mails, you can take steps today to protect yourself.

Eric Thomas, President of ETC Computerland in Quincy advised first and foremost, make sure your operating systems like Microsoft Windows is up to date with automatic updates and patches.

Secondly, think before you click.

One of the main switches to trigger a virus come clicking on "phishing e-mail" links which can often look like it came from a person or company you're familiar with.

"It still remains that if you hover don't click, but hover over that link it at least tries to help you a little bit," he said. "You can tell, 'Hey this is not going to WGEM.com this is going to something in Russia, or something with a really long string of characters that ends up somewhere else."

Thomas added often hackers will hold things like your personal pictures as a ransom, and people will often pay that ransom in fear that they lost those pictures.

He advised always backing up your data on a cloud service or an external hard-drive so you don't lose everything if were to get hit.