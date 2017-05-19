Road closures for Bridge the Gap

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, Quincy Medical Group and Quincy Catholic Charities will host the 17th annual Bridge the Gap to Health Race. This race is expected to draw more than 2,500 participants, spectators, and volunteers in the downtown and race course areas. Safety is a top priority for both participants and the public, and to ensure their safety the following streets and highways will be either closed or reduced to one lane.

The following streets will be closed from 4:00am until 12:00pm:

Front Street from Jersey to Broadway

Bonansinga from Broadway to Cedar

2nd Street from Maine to Spring

Broadway from Front to 3rd Street

Vermont from Front to 3rd Street

Hampshire from Front to 3rd Street

The following streets and highways will be closed from 6:00am until 10:30am:

South lane of westbound US24 (Bayview Bridge)

North lane of eastbound US24 (Memorial Bridge)

Maine from the Memorial Bridge to 24th street (eastbound US24 traffic will be routed south at 3rd street)

Hampshire from 3rd to 5th

Vermont from 3rd to 4th

Jersey from 4th to 5th

IL57 southbound (3rd Street) from Broadway to Maine

IL57 northbound 3rd, York, & 4th from State to Vermont

The following streets will be closed from 07:00 am until 12:00pm: