Strong storms hit the Tri-States Friday morning

The Tri-States woke up Friday morning to strong to severe storms packing heavy rain and strong winds. 

Most of the action will shut down by 8 a.m. before more storms later this afternoon and evening, WGEM StormTrak Meteorologist Kevin Shive said. 

Shive said there will be some stronger storms Friday morning with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Severe storms are not overly likely but cannot be completely ruled out.

