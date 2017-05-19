Barge hits Champ Clark Bridge, structure safe - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, was deemed safe Friday after being hit by a barge overnight.

"The bridge is open and there is no damage to the highway," Marisa Brown Ellison, customer relations manager for the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Brown Ellison said during the incident Thursday night, ten barges broke away. She said all barges were under control as of Friday morning.

WGEM News is reaching to the US Coast Guard for more information. A request for comment has not been returned at this point.

