2 arrested for child endangerment, drugs

Two Hannibal residents were arrested for child endangerment after drugs were found in a home, according to police.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said officers were called Thursday morning to 29 Shawnee Trail. He said the request came from the Children's Division after a hotline call.

Zerbonia said the residents gave officers consent to search the home. He said they found meth, cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the following Hannibal residents were arrested:

, 29, of Hannibal - possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. Joshua Perkins, 30, of Hannibal - possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two active warrants.

Zerbonia said Perkins was placed on a 24-hour hold pending review by Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton. He said Clay was released with a summons, while Dorsey was released pending review by Clayton.