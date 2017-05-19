2 arrested for child endangerment, drugs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

2 arrested for child endangerment, drugs

Clay, Dorsey, Perkins (Left to right) Clay, Dorsey, Perkins (Left to right)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two Hannibal residents were arrested for child endangerment after drugs were found in a home, according to police.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said officers were called Thursday morning to 29 Shawnee Trail. He said the request came from the Children's Division after a hotline call.

Zerbonia said the residents gave officers consent to search the home. He said they found meth, cannabis and drug paraphernalia. 

Authorities said the following Hannibal residents were arrested:

  • Antonio Clay, 29, of Hannibal - possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Deann’dra Dorsey, 29, of Hannibal - possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. 
  • Joshua Perkins, 30, of Hannibal - possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two active warrants.

Zerbonia said Perkins was placed on a 24-hour hold pending review by Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton. He said Clay was released with a summons, while Dorsey was released pending review by Clayton.

