Hannibal crash slows noon-hour traffic

Crash on US 61, just north of Highway MM. Crash on US 61, just north of Highway MM.
A crash on US 61 in Hannibal slowed traffic during the noon hour Friday.

The crash happened just before noon, north of Highway MM. It happened in the southbound lanes.

Authorities have not released information on the crash. It's unclear if any one was injured.

The road reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

