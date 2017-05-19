Day camps give insight on what it's like to be a nurse

The mannequins can talk, blink, cough and much more.

If your teenager is interested in a nursing career, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing has a day camp that would give your teen hands-on experience.

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences will host two "Explore Nursing" day camps. Students will get hands-on patient care experiences with computerized mannequins that can talk, blink, cry and more.

They will also get to work side by side with a nurse.

"Go on the floors with nurses and interact with patients and that's why they all sign up for nursing," Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing Administration Counselor Debbie Giesing said. "And so to get to do that right away in the beginning instead of doing all the book work first, to actually get a preview of what that's going to be like is so exciting and such great opportunity for them."

The day camps will be on June 22 and July 20 and they are designed for students 15 to 17 years old. Space is limited to 10 spots in each camp.

To registered you can call 1-800-877-9140, ext. 6949 or click here.