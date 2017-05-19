Local school encourages community to use its Paper Gator

Items that can not be thrown in include glass, metal, plastic, cardboard and trash

According to RecyclingBin.com, recycling 1 ton of paper saves 17 mature trees and one local school is doing their part to make sure that happens.

Quincy Junior High School has a new paper recycling program called Paper Gator Recycling. The bin is in the junior high's Morrison Parking Lot, just off of Maine Street.

The Paper Gator is already getting full and will need to be dumped soon. However, the students said that doesn't surprise them.

"It doesn't really surprise me that much because our school alone goes through so much paper," 8th grader Emma Lowe said. "And plus the community has been helping us with it."

Community members are encouraged to use the bin also. However, things such as cardboard, glass, metal, plastic and trash can not go in the gator.

"We encourage anyone who has paper to come out here and put it right in there," 8th grader James Howe said. "As long at it meets the requirements for this. Which are printed on the bin itself."

8th grade student Clare Beck said this recycling program is beneficial for them and the earth.

"I think this Paper Gator is important because we go through so much paper at this school with so many students," Beck said. "And we would really just like to help the environment. And it's also important so inspire other students to take initiative in things that they're passionate about."

Each time the bin is emptied, the junior high will earn money. The money will be used to celebrate student successes, such as food, drinks and small prizes. The money will also be used to enhance the physical environment of the halls, with murals, locker decor and team hallway decor.