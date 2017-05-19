Local school encourages community to use its Paper Gator

The Illinois Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that educators argue would lead to equal funding for school districts.More >>
The next time you call for help, the Marion County Sheriff's Office will have more reliable vehicles to get to you.More >>
Graduation season is upon us, and a big group of Hannibal High School students celebrated their accomplishments Thursday night.More >>
One of the best way to get the word out about attractions and what's going on in Hannibal is by letting locals experience it first and them helping to spread the word. That's one of the ideas behind the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau's new punch card system. The card has 9 different Hannibal attractions on them and were given out to employees at gas stations, restaurants and hotels.More >>
A century-old storm water drainage system in Hannibal is finally going to be replaced.More >>
An extremely wet spring has put area farmers behind schedule. Many of them are just now getting back into their fields to plant.More >>
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office was searching electronic devices Thursday collected as evidence after a threat to the Southeastern School District was made through social media, authorities said.More >>
New York City Police said a car traveling through Times Square plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, injuring several people and killing one.More >>
State transportation officials in Missouri are making changes after they said a tree fell on a car that was driving down Highway MM in Hannibal yesterday. Thursday, crews shut down the road to remove two trees to prevent another tree from falling on a car again. Officials are urging drivers to stay alert during high winds and thunderstorms, because it could happen anywhere.More >>
