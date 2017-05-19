Special education students go on a field trip to Going Bonkers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Special education students go on a field trip to Going Bonkers

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Special education students from Adams Elementary School in Quincy got out of class on Friday to learn things that you can't learn in the classroom.

Students enjoyed a fun day at Going Bonkers thanks to a grant from a former Quincy Public School superintendent.

Teachers said not only did the students get a lot of exercise, they got the chance to interact with students from Nauvoo, Illinois, which helps develop their social skills.

"They don't know those children at all," Adams Elementary School Paraeducator Wynne Penn said. "So it's for the first time they're going to be interacting with them and as you can see they're having a wonderful time interacting with them. They're learning how to share, they're learning how to take turns, they're learning how to communicate with another school."

Earlier this month, the students got the chance to go bowling, which was another chance for them to learn about the regulations of being out in public. 

