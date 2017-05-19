Hannibal to add more security at local parks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal to add more security at local parks

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Park-goer in Riverview Park
There is over 800 acres of parks in Hannibal
Officials said adding security would help lower vandalism
Hannibal Parks and Rec

When you go to a park, taking a walk and viewing nature are just some of the things you can do and the last thing you want to have to worry about is your safety and vandalism. 

Frequent park go-er Darryl Pryor said he's been going to Riverview Park in Hannibal for as long as he can remember and has never felt afraid. 

“I've never had anyone approach me or had any problems," said Pryor. 

City officials and the Hannibal Police Department want to make sure everyone feels the same way as Pryor.  At the State of the City address, Mayor James Hark announced they will be adding more community service officers to the parks.

“The parks have more than doubled its land mass in the last few years. It's important that the city maintains a presence there," said Chief Lyndell Davis with the Hannibal Police Department

With over 800 acres of parks in Hannibal, officials said there's bound to be issues from vandalism to safety concerns.

“It's just more eyes. We have an enormous park system and can't be everywhere at once so it's as simple as a CSO might be in a park and see that a tree had fallen down and let us know," said Andy Dorian, Director, Hannibal Parks and Rec.

Residents said although they feel safe in the parks, they are hoping more officers patrolling will keep vandals away.

“If people are around to watch that, it'll surely deter some of the littering and vandalism," said Pryor.   

