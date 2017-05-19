Quincy Police raise money for Special Olympics

Members of the Quincy Police Department took part in the Cop on a Rooftop program.

You may have driven down Broadway Street on Friday morning and wondered why there were people standing on the roof of Dunkin' Donuts.

Members of the Quincy Police Department took part in the Cop on a Rooftop program, which is a statewide event that raises money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch run, an event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois.

"Special Olympics is something that our officers, they always come out and volunteer." Officer Kelly VanderMaiden said, "They want to help athletes go to their competitions and compete. Their summer games is coming up June ninth through eleventh so we want to be very supportive of them."

This year was the first year that the event was held in Quincy, but the fifteenth year overall that it took place across Illinois.