Palmyra's Wilson ready to roll at Columbia College

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- It's not just baseball the folks in Palmyra are buzzing about.



The boys golf team capped off a memorable spring season with a runner-up finish at the Class 2 state tournament earlier this week.



For the second time in as many weeks the Panthers are sending one of their seniors to the college ranks.



It was Noah Wilson's turn to sign on the dotted line Thursday afternoon.



Wilson pledged Columbia College after he says the program's head coach showed interest in him as a sophomore.



That early commitment stuck with the four-time state qualifier.



"It was pretty difficult. But in the end I just kind of went went with my gut feeling (to) kind of get away from a small town area and get a bigger city," Wilson said.



"If I plan on making top five there I'm probably going to have to shave a few strokes off my game, probably shoot low 70's (or) high 60's. I think if I continue to work hard I'll be okay."



Wilson capped off his high school career in eighth place finish at Tuesday's state tournament. It was his third Top 12 finish at state.