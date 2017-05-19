Keokuk's Patterson views Central College as perfect fit

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Andrew Patterson has dazzled with his glove and his bat on the high school baseball level.



Now it's come time for the Keokuk senior to take his talents to the college diamond.



Patterson has pledged Central College in Pella, Iowa.



He says the Dutch program will give him everything he needs to become an even better player.



"I think I'm going to be able to bring my hard work and dedication, and my work ethic (to Central), because I'm always working the hardest, first one in and last one out (at practice)," Patterson said.



"I'm going to work my tail off. I'm ready to go play. I want to continue my education and to finally make that decision feels good to be able to know what I'm going to do for the next four years of my life."



Patterson's goals extend beyond the playing field. Eventually he hopes to attend medical school and be a pediatrician.