Organizers prepare for wet Bridge the Gap

Area runners took time to get prepared for a big race Saturday.

Bridge the Gap runners showed up to Quincy University's Pepsi Arena to get their registration bags and even have people sign up.

Officials know the weather could cause a problem. They want residents to text "Bridge-the-Gap" to 8-8-8-7-7-7. They will be sending out alerts through texts 30 minutes before race time.

"You will not receive a text if the race is a go," Director of Brand Development Heidi Meyer said. "So expect a text around 7:30 if the weather is not looking well and we will let you know whether it's canceled, delayed or what the plans are."

QMG is set to raise over $700,000 for Quincy Catholic Charities Med-assist program, a new milestone. The program helps residents afford their prescription medications.