Mizzou latest to offer Quincy High School running back Brock

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Jirehl Brock's busy schedule doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.



The Quincy High School sophomore is juggling AAU basketball, finals preparation, and college football coaches.



The latter of the three took center stage Friday as the University of Missouri extended a scholarship offer to Brock who rushed for just shy of 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall while helping guide the Blue Devils to a Western Big Six Conference championship, and a program record fourth straight playoff berth.



Mizzou is the fifth overall, and first SEC program, to offer Brock.



Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State, and Illinois have all previously made offers.