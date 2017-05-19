WGEM Career Makeover winner graduates from John Wood

John Wood Community College held its 42nd annual commencement ceremony Friday -- it was standing room only in the student activity center.

Nearly 600 students walked across the stage receiving associate's degrees and certificates.

WGEM caught up with the 2015 Career Makeover Winner, Randy Hufford. He graduated with high honors with a degree in manufacturing technology and did it all while working full time at Titan Wheel. Plus, he landed two promotions along the way.

"It has changed my life, it has changed my career, its changed the relationship with my family and my friends," said Hufford. "Its given me confidence. Its gotten me a promotion at work. It has just changed everything and its incredible."

Hufford plans to get a bachelor's degree and possibly a master's.