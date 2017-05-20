Friday Sports Extra - May 19

**High School Track and Field**



(MSHSAA - Top Area Finishes)

*Class 2 Boys*

Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City) - State Champion, Long Jump: 21'10.5"

Logan Minter (Monroe City) - 2nd, Shot Put

Parker Yager (Monroe City) - 2nd, Pole Vault

Anthony Schaefer (South Shelby) - 5th, Shot Put

Brock Wood (South Shelby) - 7th, Long Jump

Jake Sencenbaugh (Louisiana) - 7th, Javelin



-- Monroe City in first place as a team after Day 1 (28 points)



*Class 1 Boys*

Lathyn McMorris (Van-Far) - 2nd, 1600M and 7th, 800M

Logan Miller (Knox County) - 4th, Shot Put

Shaughn Malcarne (North Shelby) - 7th, Triple Jump?



-- Van-Far in fourth place as a team after Day 1 (10 points)



*Class 2 Girls*

Mackenzie West (Monroe City) - 4th, Javelin

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) - 5th, Triple Jump

Bailey Hays (Monroe City) - 5th, 3200M

Lila Yager (Monroe City) - 7th, Pole Vault

4x800M Relay (Clark County) - 4th

4x800M Relay (Mark Twain) - 8th



-- Monroe City in third place after Day 1 (11 points)



*Class 1 Girls*

Alyssa Francis (Paris): 4th, 3200M

Hannah Mitchell (Paris): 6th, Shot Put



(IHSA - Girls)

*Class 3A State Meet*

Maggie Schutte (QHS) - qualifies for finals in Pole Vault and 300M Hurdles

Arianna Benjamin (QHS) - qualifies for finals in Shot Put and Discus



(IGHSAU - Girls)

*Class 3A State Meet*

Brittiney Harris (Fort Madison) - 14th, Shot Put

Brett Schneider (Fort Madison) - 16th, 400M Hurdles



(IHSA - Boys)

*Class 1A Beardstown Sectional*

-- Illini West wins team title



*Area State Qualifiers*

-- Long Jump

1) Connor Artman (Illini West)

2) James Gwartney (Pittsfield)



-- Pole Vault

2) Andrew Phillips (Rushville/Industry)



-- High Jump

1) Jace Norman (Illini West)

2) Austin Young (West Central)



-- Shot Put

1) Andy Bird (West Hancock)

2) Chase Howland (Pittsfield)



-- Triple Jump

1) Nader Lawani (Rushville/Industry)

2) Cameron Caudle (Rushville/Industry)



-- Discus

1) Andy Bird (West Hancock)

2) Ty Jackson (Illini West)



-- 3200M

1) Cory Miller (Unity)

2) Reed Tate (Liberty)



-- 110M Hurdles

1) Connor Artman (Illini West)

2) Nick Nagel (West Hancock)



-- 800M

1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West)

2) Issac Goodrich (Rushville/Industry)



-- 400M

1) James Gwartney (Pittsfield)

2) DeAngelo Seay (Liberty)



-- 300M Hurdles

1) Connor Artman (Illini West)



-- 1600M

1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West)

2) Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield)

3) Cory Miller (Unity)



-- 200M

1) Basile Buckner (Rushville/Industry)

2) Seth Rochelle (Liberty)

4) Brock Johnson (Central)

5) Louie Hughes (West Hancock)



-- Relay Teams

Illini West (4x800M - 1st and 4x400M - 1st)

Rushville/Industry (4x100M - 1st, 4x200M - 1st, 4x400M - 2nd, 4x800M - 2nd)

Liberty (4x100M - 2nd and 4x200M - 2nd)

Pittsfield (4x800M - 3rd)





**High School Soccer, Girls**



(Class 1A QND Sectional Championship)

Pleasant Plains: 0

QND: 7

Lady Raiders: first sectional title since 2013

-- QND vs. Columbia (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)



(Regular Season)

Keokuk: 2

Mount Pleasant: 1

McKenna Tackes/Rylan Brumble: goals





**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Regular Season)

Mount Pleasant: 0

Keokuk: 6

Austin West: 2 goals, 2 assists

Andrew Patterson: 2 goals, assist





**High School Tennis, Boys**



(Class 2A Rock Island Sectional)

-- Quincy High doubles teams (Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide and Blake Hayden/Greyson Arns) advance to semifinals and qualify for state