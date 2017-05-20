Friday Sports Extra - May 19

**High School Track and Field**
(MSHSAA - Top Area Finishes)
*Class 2 Boys*
Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City) - State Champion, Long Jump: 21'10.5"
Logan Minter (Monroe City) - 2nd, Shot Put
Parker Yager (Monroe City) - 2nd, Pole Vault
Anthony Schaefer (South Shelby) - 5th, Shot Put
Brock Wood (South Shelby) - 7th, Long Jump
Jake Sencenbaugh (Louisiana) - 7th, Javelin
-- Monroe City in first place as a team after Day 1 (28 points)
*Class 1 Boys*
Lathyn McMorris (Van-Far) - 2nd, 1600M and 7th, 800M
Logan Miller (Knox County) - 4th, Shot Put
Shaughn Malcarne (North Shelby) - 7th, Triple Jump?
-- Van-Far in fourth place as a team after Day 1 (10 points)
*Class 2 Girls*
Mackenzie West (Monroe City) - 4th, Javelin
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) - 5th, Triple Jump
Bailey Hays (Monroe City) - 5th, 3200M
Lila Yager (Monroe City) - 7th, Pole Vault
4x800M Relay (Clark County) - 4th
4x800M Relay (Mark Twain) - 8th
-- Monroe City in third place after Day 1 (11 points)
*Class 1 Girls*
Alyssa Francis (Paris): 4th, 3200M
Hannah Mitchell (Paris): 6th, Shot Put
(IHSA - Girls)
*Class 3A State Meet*
Maggie Schutte (QHS) - qualifies for finals in Pole Vault and 300M Hurdles
Arianna Benjamin (QHS) - qualifies for finals in Shot Put and Discus
(IGHSAU - Girls)
*Class 3A State Meet*
Brittiney Harris (Fort Madison) - 14th, Shot Put
Brett Schneider (Fort Madison) - 16th, 400M Hurdles
(IHSA - Boys)
*Class 1A Beardstown Sectional*
-- Illini West wins team title
*Area State Qualifiers*
-- Long Jump
1) Connor Artman (Illini West)
2) James Gwartney (Pittsfield)
-- Pole Vault
2) Andrew Phillips (Rushville/Industry)
-- High Jump
1) Jace Norman (Illini West)
2) Austin Young (West Central)
-- Shot Put
1) Andy Bird (West Hancock)
2) Chase Howland (Pittsfield)
-- Triple Jump
1) Nader Lawani (Rushville/Industry)
2) Cameron Caudle (Rushville/Industry)
-- Discus
1) Andy Bird (West Hancock)
2) Ty Jackson (Illini West)
-- 3200M
1) Cory Miller (Unity)
2) Reed Tate (Liberty)
-- 110M Hurdles
1) Connor Artman (Illini West)
2) Nick Nagel (West Hancock)
-- 800M
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West)
2) Issac Goodrich (Rushville/Industry)
-- 400M
1) James Gwartney (Pittsfield)
2) DeAngelo Seay (Liberty)
-- 300M Hurdles
1) Connor Artman (Illini West)
-- 1600M
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West)
2) Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield)
3) Cory Miller (Unity)
-- 200M
1) Basile Buckner (Rushville/Industry)
2) Seth Rochelle (Liberty)
4) Brock Johnson (Central)
5) Louie Hughes (West Hancock)
-- Relay Teams
Illini West (4x800M - 1st and 4x400M - 1st)
Rushville/Industry (4x100M - 1st, 4x200M - 1st, 4x400M - 2nd, 4x800M - 2nd)
Liberty (4x100M - 2nd and 4x200M - 2nd)
Pittsfield (4x800M - 3rd)
**High School Soccer, Girls**
(Class 1A QND Sectional Championship)
Pleasant Plains: 0
QND: 7
Lady Raiders: first sectional title since 2013
-- QND vs. Columbia (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
(Regular Season)
Keokuk: 2
Mount Pleasant: 1
McKenna Tackes/Rylan Brumble: goals
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Regular Season)
Mount Pleasant: 0
Keokuk: 6
Austin West: 2 goals, 2 assists
Andrew Patterson: 2 goals, assist
**High School Tennis, Boys**
(Class 2A Rock Island Sectional)
-- Quincy High doubles teams (Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide and Blake Hayden/Greyson Arns) advance to semifinals and qualify for state
