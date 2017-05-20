Residents in Nebo, Illinois under a boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents in Nebo, Illinois under a boil order

Posted:
NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) -

Officials in the village of Nebo, Illinois said all the residents are under a boil order. 

According to officials, there are issues going on at the water plant and residents will be on a boil order until further notice. 

There is no timetable on when the boil order will be lifted. 

This only effects residents in the village, not anyone residing elsewhere in Pike County. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.