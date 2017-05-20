Saturday's Area Scores- May 20

**High School Track and Field**
(MSHSAA Class 2A State Meet, Day 2)
*Boys Area Medalists*
1st) Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shot Put
3rd) Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100M
3rd) Nathan Frazee (Clark Co): 3200M
4th) Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 3200M
4th) Monroe City 4x200, 4x400 Relays
5th) Blake Hays (Monroe City): 400M
6th) CE Talton (Monroe City): Triple Jump
8th) Trenton Hendrick (Highland): 110MH
-- Monroe City boys finish in 2nd Place (58pts)
*Girls Area Medalists*
4th) Makayla Dickerson (Highland): 200M
5th) Caroline Weatherford (South Shelby): 300MH
6th) Clark County 4x200 Relay
6th) Morgan Flood
7th) Clark County 4x400 Relay
7th) Lila Yager (Monroe City): Pole Vault
8th) Madison Kauth (Clark Co): High Jump
8th) McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump
(MSHSAA Class 1A State Meet, Day 2)
*Boys Area Medalists*
1st) Van-Far 4x100M, 4x200M Relays
2nd) Sharrod Connor (Van-Far): 100M, 200M
2nd) Parker Wallace (Van-Far): 400M
2nd) Alexander Jarvis (Canton): 110MH
3rd) Alexander Jarvis Canton): 300MH
3rd) Knox County 4x200M Relay
3rd) Lathyn McMorris (Van-Far): 3200M
4th) Noah Talton (Knox Co.): 400M
4th) Shaughn Malcarne (North Shelby): Long Jump
4th) Knox County 4x100M Relay
5th) Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump
5th) Van-Far 4x400M Relay
7th) Knox County 4x400M Relay
7th) Jacob Green (Paris): Pole Vault
8th) Knox County 4x800M Relay
8th) Noah Talton (Knox Co.): 200M
--Van Far: Team State Champion
*Girls Area Medalists*
2nd) Hannah Mitchell (Paris): Discus
3rd) Jessica Anderson (Knox County): 1600M
5th) Knox County 4x400M Relay
(IHSA Class 3A Girls State Meet)
*Top Area Finishers*
3rd): Maggie Schutte (QHS): 300MH
9th) Maggie Schutte (QHS): Pole Vault
10th) Arriana Benjamin (QHS): Shot Put
12th) Arrina Benjamin (QHS): Discus Throw
20th) Lydia Kurfman (QHS): 3200M
(IHSA Class 1A Girls Sate Meet)
*Top area Finishers*
3rd) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put
4th) Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump
4th) Taylor Larson (Bushnell-PC): 400M
8th) Dedria Jordan (Bushnell-PC): High Jump
9th) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Ind): Discus
9th) Lauren Glick (Central): Long Jump
9th) West Hancock 4x800 Relay
9th) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 3200M
10th) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M
12th) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield) Discus
(MSHSAA Class 4, Sectional 2 @ Mexico)
*Hannibal Boys State Qualifiers
Shamar Griffith: Long Jump, Triple Jump (1st)
Hannibal 4x100M Relay
Jeremiah Weathers: 100M
*Hannibal Girls State Qualifiers
Kaitlyn Griffen: High Jump
Taylor Vandelicht: Pole Vault
Claudia Nichols: 1600M
(MSHSAA Class 3, Sectional 3 @ Montgomery Co.)
*Area Sectional Champions
Jaylen Early (Bowling Green): High Jump
Bowling Green Girls 4x800M Relay
*Boys State Qualifiers
Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Dicus
Justi Lebeouf (Bowling Green): 800M
*Girls State Qualifiers
Brooke Wilson (Palmyra): Shot Put
Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 800M, 1600M
Katelyn Charlton (Bowling Green): Discus
(IESA Boys State Meet)
Brady Rupert (QJHS): 2nd Place 110MH
4th Place High Jump
**High School Baseball**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A QND Regional Championship
Pittsfield: 3
QND: 13
F/6
Tommy Ray: 3-run HR
*Class 2A Monmouth Regional Championship
Illini West:
Mercer County:
*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm
*Class 1A Unity Regional Championship
JX Routt:
Unity:
*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm
*Class 1A Triopia Regional Championship
Central:
Triopia:
*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm
**High School Softball**
*Class 2A Havana Regional Championship
Beardstown:
Illini West
*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm
**College Baseball**
(NCAA DII Midwest Regional)
1) Northwood: 5
3) Quincy: 3
Dominic Miles: 2-3, RBI
*QU must win three games in two days to advance
**High School Boys Tennis**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Rock Island Sectional
Quincy High: 3rd Place
*State Qualifiers
Doubles team: Blake Hayden/Grayson Arns
Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide