Saturday's Area Scores- May 20

**High School Track and Field**



(MSHSAA Class 2A State Meet, Day 2)



*Boys Area Medalists*

1st) Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shot Put

3rd) Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100M

3rd) Nathan Frazee (Clark Co): 3200M

4th) Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 3200M

4th) Monroe City 4x200, 4x400 Relays

5th) Blake Hays (Monroe City): 400M

6th) CE Talton (Monroe City): Triple Jump

8th) Trenton Hendrick (Highland): 110MH

-- Monroe City boys finish in 2nd Place (58pts)



*Girls Area Medalists*

4th) Makayla Dickerson (Highland): 200M

5th) Caroline Weatherford (South Shelby): 300MH

6th) Clark County 4x200 Relay

6th) Morgan Flood

7th) Clark County 4x400 Relay

7th) Lila Yager (Monroe City): Pole Vault

8th) Madison Kauth (Clark Co): High Jump

8th) McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump



(MSHSAA Class 1A State Meet, Day 2)



*Boys Area Medalists*

1st) Van-Far 4x100M, 4x200M Relays

2nd) Sharrod Connor (Van-Far): 100M, 200M

2nd) Parker Wallace (Van-Far): 400M

2nd) Alexander Jarvis (Canton): 110MH

3rd) Alexander Jarvis Canton): 300MH

3rd) Knox County 4x200M Relay

3rd) Lathyn McMorris (Van-Far): 3200M

4th) Noah Talton (Knox Co.): 400M

4th) Shaughn Malcarne (North Shelby): Long Jump

4th) Knox County 4x100M Relay

5th) Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump

5th) Van-Far 4x400M Relay

7th) Knox County 4x400M Relay

7th) Jacob Green (Paris): Pole Vault

8th) Knox County 4x800M Relay

8th) Noah Talton (Knox Co.): 200M

--Van Far: Team State Champion



*Girls Area Medalists*

2nd) Hannah Mitchell (Paris): Discus

3rd) Jessica Anderson (Knox County): 1600M

5th) Knox County 4x400M Relay



(IHSA Class 3A Girls State Meet)



*Top Area Finishers*

3rd): Maggie Schutte (QHS): 300MH

9th) Maggie Schutte (QHS): Pole Vault

10th) Arriana Benjamin (QHS): Shot Put

12th) Arrina Benjamin (QHS): Discus Throw

20th) Lydia Kurfman (QHS): 3200M



(IHSA Class 1A Girls Sate Meet)



*Top area Finishers*

3rd) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put

4th) Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump

4th) Taylor Larson (Bushnell-PC): 400M

8th) Dedria Jordan (Bushnell-PC): High Jump

9th) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Ind): Discus

9th) Lauren Glick (Central): Long Jump

9th) West Hancock 4x800 Relay

9th) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 3200M

10th) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M

12th) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield) Discus



(MSHSAA Class 4, Sectional 2 @ Mexico)



*Hannibal Boys State Qualifiers

Shamar Griffith: Long Jump, Triple Jump (1st)

Hannibal 4x100M Relay

Jeremiah Weathers: 100M



*Hannibal Girls State Qualifiers

Kaitlyn Griffen: High Jump

Taylor Vandelicht: Pole Vault

Claudia Nichols: 1600M



(MSHSAA Class 3, Sectional 3 @ Montgomery Co.)



*Area Sectional Champions

Jaylen Early (Bowling Green): High Jump

Bowling Green Girls 4x800M Relay



*Boys State Qualifiers

Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Dicus

Justi Lebeouf (Bowling Green): 800M



*Girls State Qualifiers

Brooke Wilson (Palmyra): Shot Put

Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 800M, 1600M

Katelyn Charlton (Bowling Green): Discus



(IESA Boys State Meet)



Brady Rupert (QJHS): 2nd Place 110MH

4th Place High Jump



**High School Baseball**



(IHSA)



*Class 2A QND Regional Championship

Pittsfield: 3

QND: 13

F/6

Tommy Ray: 3-run HR



*Class 2A Monmouth Regional Championship

Illini West:

Mercer County:

*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm



*Class 1A Unity Regional Championship

JX Routt:

Unity:

*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm



*Class 1A Triopia Regional Championship

Central:

Triopia:

*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm



**High School Softball**



*Class 2A Havana Regional Championship

Beardstown:

Illini West

*Game PPD to 5/22 4:30pm





**College Baseball**



(NCAA DII Midwest Regional)

1) Northwood: 5

3) Quincy: 3

Dominic Miles: 2-3, RBI

*QU must win three games in two days to advance



**High School Boys Tennis**



(IHSA)



*Class 2A Rock Island Sectional

Quincy High: 3rd Place



*State Qualifiers

Doubles team: Blake Hayden/Grayson Arns

Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide







