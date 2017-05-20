Hundreds come out to Bridge the Gap to Health Race

Hundreds came out despite the rain

Kids were able to participate too

The rain didn't stop around 1,600 runners from coming out to the 17th annual Bridge the Gap Health Race fundraiser.

People of all ages ran all through Quincy to help raise money for the Quincy Catholic Charities med-assist program.

The money will be used to help people buy prescriptions who can't afford them.

Coordinators said it's important to help others in the community.

"This is a great community fundraiser and it's one of those fundraisers where all the funds stay local. They know they are helping a neighbor or a friend. That is what's most important to us," said Jennifer Sousa, race director for Bridge the Gap to Health.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter also took part in the fundraiser running a half marathon.