Bowling for Breath raises money for Cystic Fibrosis - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bowling for Breath raises money for Cystic Fibrosis

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bowling for Breath poster Bowling for Breath poster
The event brought out bowlers of all ages to support The event brought out bowlers of all ages to support
All proceeds go to finding a cure All proceeds go to finding a cure
Items in the silent auction Items in the silent auction
Child bowling Child bowling
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Dozens came out to Tangerine Bowl today to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis. 

Bowling for Breath raises money for a cure to the disease. Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system.

People were able to enter into a silent auction, buy desserts in a bake sale and of course bowl.

Coordinators said it's important to help help raise awareness.

"This is a cause that is very dear to my heart. My son has cystic fibrosis and living in Quincy I feel so blessed that so many people have come to help us and joined hands to help raise funds for this foundation," said Jennifer Kennedy, organizer for Bowling for Breath.

If you missed the event and would like to donate CLICK HERE. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.