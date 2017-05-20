Bowling for Breath raises money for Cystic Fibrosis

The event brought out bowlers of all ages to support

Dozens came out to Tangerine Bowl today to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis.

Bowling for Breath raises money for a cure to the disease. Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system.

People were able to enter into a silent auction, buy desserts in a bake sale and of course bowl.

Coordinators said it's important to help help raise awareness.

"This is a cause that is very dear to my heart. My son has cystic fibrosis and living in Quincy I feel so blessed that so many people have come to help us and joined hands to help raise funds for this foundation," said Jennifer Kennedy, organizer for Bowling for Breath.

If you missed the event and would like to donate CLICK HERE.