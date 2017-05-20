Shooting competition brings in big bucks for local businesses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shooting competition brings in big bucks for local businesses

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of shooters from all over the nation were in Barry, Illinois this week to take part in one of the nations biggest shooting competitions.

"People literally come from all around the world. At this competition people come from Norway, Ecuador, just all around the globe. It brings national attention to our small little towns," said Dick Metcalf, founder and president of PASA Park.

For local inn owner, Megan Wilson, she said being one of the only lodging places within 10 miles of the competition brings in a lot business for her.

"January, February, and March are really slow. This is like our big boost that we need. We depend on events like this to help us," said Megan Wilson, owner of Ice House Inn.

Metcalf said since 1987 the competition has brought in over $100,000,000 dollars of revenue into Adams and Pike County.

"The most immediate economic impact in Quincy and our surrounding  communities is found in the hotel, motel and restaurant trade. When you have that many people coming in, the trickle down effect is amazing," said Metcalf. 

Wilson agrees that the entire community is able to benefit from the competition. 

"We benefit, the grocery store benefits, the restaurants in town and the gas stations all benefit," said Wilson. 

The Classic National Championship included Single Stack and Revolver guns.

The last day of the competition is Sunday. 
 

