Crash closes Quincy road for several hours

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Part of a main road in Quincy was blocked off Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a pole.

Just after 9 a.m, Quincy police say a truck crashed into a utility pole and then into the traffic light at 54th and Broadway.

Police say the driver had a medical emergency while driving causing him to crash and was taken to Blessing Hospital.

Ameren crews were on scene until the afternoon to fix the damage. 

