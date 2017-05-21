Seniors graduate from Quincy Notre Dame

A big day for local high school seniors and their families as graduates walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.

Quincy Notre Dame High School held it's graduation Sunday. A total of 95 graduates were part of the class of 2017.

Principal Mark McDowell congratulated students and their families on the past four years at QND, and for senior Alexa Cobian, it was an extra special day for her and her family.

"It's excited because I'm graduation high school," Cobian said. "I know for my parents, I don't even know if they go this for because they grew up in Mexico, but I know it's definitely exciting to see me graduate and see me go off to college and stuff."

In all, 18 graduates received Magna Cum Laude while another 18 were Summa Cum Laude.