Pike County woman pronounced dead in Friday crash

Pike County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday morning.

Sheriff Petty said deputies responded to Illinois Route 106, approximately five miles east of Barry to crash.

Petty said 62-year-old Jeannie M. Lewis from Barry, Illinois was driving her 2005 Lincoln Town Car eastbound on the road.

Lewis then left the roadway and deputies said the vehicle traveled 450 feet parallel with the roadway before it flipped over onto its top and came to a rest after a short distance.

Officials said Lewis was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Office.

The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting in the case was Barry Fire and Rescue and Pike County EMS.