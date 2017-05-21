Tri-State pastor retires after 50 years

A line was out the door Sunday evening at Blessed Sacrament Church to thank a Quincy pastor for his 50 years of ministry.

Father Michael Kuse served in many communities throughout the Midwest, but spent the last 20 years in Quincy, the place he calls home.

Kuse said people came from all over Illinois to celebrate his retirement, people he considers family.

While his last day isn't until June 30th, Kuse already has plans for retirement.

"Well, I'm going to sleep in every morning for one thing," Pastor Father Michael Kuse said. "And hope to take some trips and just to leisurely, just enjoy things. Without having a schedule, that's going to be a real blessing for me."

Kuse said despite retiring, he will continue to serve at mass and celebrate the sacraments.