Five-Peat: Palmyra completes run at fifth district title

One loss seemingly cannot derail a baseball season but if there was one loss to circle on the Palmyra baseball schedule it would be the Clarence Cannon Conference tournament semifinal loss to Macon.



After all, that loss allowed Clark County to capture the tournament crown and it looked as if the balance of power in the conference and in the district was shifting from Palmyra to Kahoka.



"Those games we played were bad games but we always know how to come back from bad games and from adversity," said junior outfielder Peyton Plunkett.



After a couple of early-season losses the Panthers won nine of their final 10 games, using their depth to get the job done.



"There are even games when we'll play 14 or 15 guys and it's just nice to be able to involve that many guys in a game and complete victory that way," said head coach Mark Loman.



Palmyra's last win, however, was the one they set out to get when the season began because they win handed the Panthers their fifth straight district championship.



"Our goal this year was to come out here and win the fifth district championship in a row," said sophomore pitcher and outfielder Jacob Kroeger.



"It wasn't to get a winning season or win conference it was just come out here and win the district championship."



Now for the fifth straight year Palmyra finds itself in the sectional round but hasn't advanced to the quarterfinals in any of the previous four. This year Loman thinks things may be different.



"Even though we have a young group I hope they feel like they're not the underdogs. Hopefully they feel like we can go in there and trust ourselves."



The Panthers get Hallsville in the sectional round. That game will be played on Monday at Hallsville.



