Hawks advance to Midwest Regional final

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rainMore >>
Jason Heyward's return to the Chicago Cubs lineup will have to wait another day. The game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon was rained out. It will be made up on July 6th. Heyward was on Cubs manager...More >>
Avisail Garcia homered in his first two at-bats and had a career-high six RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox battered Seattle's depleted pitching staff in a 16-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.More >>
Avisail Garcia homered in his first two at-bats and had a career-high six RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox battered Seattle's depleted pitching staff in a 16-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.More >>