Hawks advance to Midwest Regional final

**College Baseball**

(NCAA Division II Tournament)

*Midwest Region Elimination Game
3) Quincy: 8
6) Wayne State: 5
JC DeMuri: Go-ahead three-run HR in the 9th. 
Hawks: (35-21)
3) Quincy vs. 1) Northwood Mon @ 11:00am

