Hawks advance to Midwest Regional final

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain

Jason Heyward's return to the Chicago Cubs lineup will have to wait another day. The game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon was rained out. It will be made up on July 6th. Heyward was on Cubs manager...

