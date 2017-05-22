Person airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Hannibal

Photo of the scene at 2500 block of Hannibal taken by Molly Houchins

Hannibal fire and ambulance officials said a person was taken to the hospital by survival flight after a crash in Hannibal on Sunday night.

Officials said the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. on the 2500 block of Broadway.

Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle.

The identity of the person and additional information about the crash is not being reported at this time.

WGEM will update this story as soon as information becomes available.