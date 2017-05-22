QPS official weighs in on possible changes to school lunch regulations

As summer vacation approaches for kids, schools nationwide are looking to the 2017-2018 school year with some uncertainty when it comes to the future of lunch programs.

The Trump administration recently announced it will scale back regulations put in place by the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act in 2010 - which directed the USDA to make improvements to what's offered to schools to much lunch more nutritious.

Quincy Public Schools Food Service Director Jean Kinder said the nutrition guidelines were helpful, but if regulations are relaxed, it could be beneficial in some ways.

"You can't go wrong asking for higher standards for nutrition especially when it comes to our kids, so I think overall it was a good thing," she said. "But I think flexibility does help when you're trying to have field trips or things where it's difficult to pack certain types of food."

Kinder added that she didn't expect a lot to change about the QPS lunch program.

"A certain item that they don't have a good product for, a whole grain item, we may ask for a waiver to be able to offer that product in an enriched formula instead of the whole grain," she said. "Overall it's not going to change our current menu plating or purchasing."