After weekend strike, AT&T employees back to work Monday

Signs the workers have been waving to people driving by.

Workers on strike outside the AT&T Store on 52nd and Broadway.

If you drove down Broadway in Quincy this weekend, you may have saw the AT&T workers on strike all weekend.

That's because they walked off the job due to a contract dispute between the company and the workers union.

Employees at the store on 52nd and Broadway work for the Communications Workers of America Union.

Workers on strike said they are worried about wages, benefits, and jobs leaving the country.

"One of the big sticking points we've realized is that over the last couple of years is that 38 call centers have been opened up in about eight different countries while they have been closing them in America," Mark French, Retail Sales at AT&T said.

Phil Hayes with AT&T corporate said the two contracts together involve only about 13 percent of the employees.

The workers said this was a three day strike and they will be back to work Monday morning.

Officials say service was not affected and the store was open all weekend. Other stores around the country were closed during the strike.

Nationally, more than 40,000 workers were on strike this weekend.