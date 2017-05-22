Water shutoff followed by boil order in part of Payson - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Water shutoff followed by boil order in part of Payson

By Brian Troutman, Producer
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Resident in the eastern part of the Briarwood Subdivision in Payson will have their water turned off at 10 a.m. Monday, according to Payson Official Bill Bainter.

Bainter said he anticipates service will return before noon Monday. After that, there will be a boil order in effect for the area until noon on Wednesday, May 24.

