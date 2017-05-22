Two wanted people arrested in McDonough Co.

Two people wanted in Iowa were arrested in McDonough County over the weekend because of a tip, according to police.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said his office received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding two wanted people in the area. He said the tipster reported the men were heading to Bushnell, Illinois, and provided a vehicle description and approximate time of day.

VanBrooker said based on the tip, deputies stopped the vehicle on Route 9 and 1800 East.

During the stop, VanBrooker said a man and a woman in the backseat matched the descriptions of the wanted people, but they gave false names.

VanBrooker said Eric A. Shaffer, 35, and Trista M. Roberts, 32, both of Burlington, were arrested.

Authorities said during the arrest, deputies found a loaded 22-caliber handgun wrapped in underwear.

VanBrooker said Shaffer was charged with felony obstruction of justice, no FOID card with gun and ammunition, unlawful use of weapons by a convicted felon as well as an outstanding Iowa department of corrections warrant for escape and an outstanding Henderson County warrant.

Roberts was charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice and had two outstanding Des Moines County warrants, according to VanBrooker.