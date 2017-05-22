Three arrested on drug charges in Lee Co.

Three Fort Madison, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges recently, according to a news release by police.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reported the arrest of Connie Martin, 41, Hevenly Omiatek, 20, and Douglas Knittle, 48, all of 836 Avenue F #2, Fort Madison, Ia. They said the three were arrested on May 4 at their residence on misdemeanor drug charges.

The arrests of the individuals comes from an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that they were involved in the use and distribution of illegal narcotics in Lee County, according to the release. It said a search warrant was served in connection to the investigation and items supporting the charges were discovered.

Martin was charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. It said Martin could face over 3 years in a state correctional facility if convicted.

The release said Omiatek was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant for trespassing. If convicted, Omiatek could face over 1 year in a state correctional facility, according to the release.

Knittle was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. It said Knittle will also be charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in excess of five grams while in possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a park, drug tax stamp violation, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug house. If convicted, Knittle could face over 64 years in a state correctional facility, according to the release.

Assisting in the investigation were the Lee County Attorney's Office, Fort Madison Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Lee County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.