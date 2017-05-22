Boil order issued in Lewis Co. - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Lewis Co.

By Travis Sloan
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued Monday for some Lewis County, Missouri, residents.

The Clark County Water District reported the order affected users along Highway F, from 157th Street to 170th Street.

Officials said once water was restored, users would be under a 48-hour boil order.

