Boil order issued in Lewis Co.

If you drove down Broadway in Quincy this weekend, you may have saw the AT&T workers on strike all weekend. That's because they walked off the job due to a contract dispute between the company and the workers union.More >>
Blessed Sacrament Church had a line out the door Sunday evening as a Quincy pastor will be retiring after 50 years of ministry.More >>
A big day for local high school seniors and their families as graduates walked across the stage to accept their diplomas. Quincy Notre Dame High School held it's graduation Sunday.More >>
Part of a main road in Quincy was blocked off Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a pole.More >>
Pike County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday morning.More >>
Hundreds of shooters from all over the nation were in Barry, Illinois this week to take part in one of the nations biggest shooting competitions.More >>
Dozens came out to Tangerine Bowl today to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. Bowling for Breath raises money for a cure. Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. People were able to enter into a silent auction, buy desserts in a bake sale and of course bowl. Coordinators say it's important to help help raise awareness.More >>
The rain didn't stop around 1600 runners from coming out to the 17th annual Bridge the Gap Health Race fundraiser. People of all ages ran all through Quincy to help raise money for the Quincy Catholic Charities medassist program.More >>
Officials in the village of Nebo, Illinois said all the residents are under a boil order.More >>
Strong words from Illinois lawmakers Friday, angry at Governor Bruce Rauner's administration, amid calls for the Illinois inspector general to investigate what they're calling fraudulent school funding numbers.More >>
