Summer reading program kicks off next week

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Summer break is around the corner, but do you have a plan to keep your kid's brain engaged over the next few months?

The Quincy Public Library will kick off its summer reading program June 3. Something new this year is readers under the age of 18 can ride the Quincy city buses to the library for free when they show a valid library card.

Officials with the library said just because kids are going into summer break, they shouldn't turn their minds off.

"You can choose any book you want," Market and Events Librarian Ruth Cuthbertson said. "You don't have to read to a curriculum. So they can pick the ones they're really interested in."

"We have a lot of exciting programs and a lot of studies have shown that children who read over the summer do better in reading and math when they get back to school in the fall," Cuthbertson added.

Children, teens and adults who read books checked out from Quincy Public Library and complete reading logs will be eligible for prizes.

