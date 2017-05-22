Work moves forward on new Quincy skate park

Tri-State skaters are getting a little closer to being able to catch some air soon at a new skate park.

Director of Parks Matt Higley said crews have been pouring and smoothing concrete which will continue in the coming days.

"Pouring ADA accessible sidewalks to and from the skate park," Higley said. "And then we'll back fill with dirt and seed around in preparation for the components that will be coming first part of June."

Also new at Lincoln Park, the Kiwanis Centennial Playground has a new blacktop parking lot.