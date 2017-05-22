Local farmer convicted of fraud gets prison time

An Adams County farmer accused of burning up a tractor for insurance money was sentenced to federal prison Monday, according to a news release.

The US Attorney's Office in Springfield said Dean Mowen, 53, was sentenced to five months in federal prison. Mowen was convicted in January of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Spokesperson Sharon Paul said after his prison sentence, Mowen will have three years of supervised release, five months of which will be at a community confinement. Paul said he will also have eight months of home confinement/electronic monitoring.

Paul said David Speer, who was also arrested in connection with the insurance fraud scheme, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Paul said he was sentenced in March to 28 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Mowen and Speer were arrested in February of 2016.