Search begins for human remains at new jail site

The search for remains started today at the new Adams County Jail site. The state is requiring the county to look for remains where an old cemetery used to be before they begin construction on the new jail.

Crews started in the southeast corner of the new jail site Monday, but they still have a long way to go to see how many graves are here and if they are any remains left from the old cemetery.

There were no spoons or toothbrushes as archaeologist Karen Atwell looked for graves left over from a cemetery dating back to the 1800's. Residents looked on as crews dug inch by inch, including lawyer Chris Scholz.

"The cemetery predates the courthouse that was erected here 150 years ago, so it should be very interesting to see who is still interred in these grounds," Scholz said.

Atwell directed crews to dig where they found signs of graves from ground penetrating radar last month, but finding the graves is proving to be difficult.

"Since there's no records of the cemetery and there's very few records of the first courthouse that was built here, we have to sort of piece it all together," Atwell said. "We're going back through to try and see if we can find any evidence of what was done."

Despite the challenges, Atwell expects to see evidence of graves.

"We know they were here," Atwell said. "There's multiple stories written during the 1800's about the graves and people who came and move the burials and leaving open holes."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said this process has to be done in order to start construction of the new jail.

"We can't get a permit from the state because this used to be a cemetery until we verify that there is nothing down there," maintenance supervisor Terry Bower said.

For Scholz, this could be an important history lesson for Quincy residents.

"Maybe learn something about the earlier history of Quincy and what these ladies and gentlemen did to help build our city," Scholz added.

Atwell said the cemetery stretched across to where the courthouse is now. The entire process should take about 2 weeks, weather permitting.

County leaders said if bodies are found, they will have to be moved. They estimate that will cost the county an extra $150,000, but shouldn't push back construction which is expected to start in August.

