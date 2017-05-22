Senate confirms Branstad as ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted to confirm Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad on Monday to serve as U.S. ambassador to China.

The vote was 82-13.

Branstad said he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance U.S. and international interests. The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

According to a news release, Branstad will resign as governor Wednesday and immediately be sworn in as ambassador. It stated Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in as Iowa governor Wednesday.

The 70-year-old Branstad is in his sixth nonconsecutive term as Iowa's governor. With more than 22 years at the helm of state government, he is the country's longest-serving governor.