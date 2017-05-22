Rural fire department in Lee County receives grant to help with safety

Hole in gear where fire can cause injury.

Newberry looking through gear in the station.

Safety is becoming an issue for a rural fire department in Lee County.

The equipment they use isn't up to par and it's putting firefighters at risk. The gear at the Des Moines Township Fire and Rescue in Argyle, Iowa is 18 years old. There are holes in the pants and coats and helmets don't have as much protection as newer equipment.

Officials said a $34,000 FEMA grant is going to help fix these issues.

When an emergency calls, Volunteer Cole Newberry puts on his gear and responds. But over the past few years, safety has been a big concern.

"For me being so short, a lot of the pants are too long and the coats are too big but in the volunteer world, you make worth what you can," Newberry said.

That's why the gear is getting an upgrade.

"New helmets, new bunker gear coats, new pants, new boots, nomex hoods, and gloves," Asst. Chief Leonard Harvey said.

Newberry said a lot of the current gear is hand me downs.

Assistant Chief Leonard Harvey said the last time they got gear from a grant was 1999.

"From our gear, to our trucks, to our air packs, everything changes daily so we have to stay on top of it to stay safe for our self first," Harvey said.

Fighting fires in a rural community is different than a city like Fort Madison or Keokuk. Response times are everything, especially when putting on the necessary gear to get to the scene.

"Everything will be together and it won't be older stuff so you are putting different things on and it's all separate," Newberry said. "It will be good and tight, like it's supposed to fit."

Officials hope this is the first of many upgrades at the department.

"Eventually we would like to upgrade with another truck or do something different with the station," Harvey said.

Harvey and his staff will hit the market looking for the best price from vendors.

He said new equipment will be available in the next few months