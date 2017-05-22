Planned Parenthood set to close in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Planned Parenthood set to close in Keokuk

Posted:
Planned Parenthood
Location at 1626 Morgan St.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The date to close Keokuk's planned parenthood facility has been set.

Employees at the clinic declined to go on camera, but said the facility will close June 30.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced Thursday that it would close four clinics in Iowa, including the ones in Keokuk and Burlington. The move follows lawmaker's decision to forgo federal medicaid money to create their own state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions.

