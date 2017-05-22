Keokuk not backing down in Liberty Utilities rate case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

City leaders in Keokuk said they aren't giving up the fight against a proposed natural gas hike.

Liberty Utilities is proposing a 45% rate hike for residents, and an 88% hike for businesses.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said despite agreeing to the terms of the rate hike in February, they are still pushing for another hearing with the Iowa Utilities Board.

Burnett said  the Board didn't address their concerns in February's meeting and want to work on a better solution.

The board has 30 days to respond.

