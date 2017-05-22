'Bag of Dreams' project launches in Quincy

A program to ensure chronically ill children who get picked for trips through Dream Factory actually have luggage and the items they need for travel is launching in Quincy.

The idea was born when Hunter Hildebrand, from Quincy was going on his dream trip to Disney World and another child came to the airport with their belongings in plastic grocery bags

"To go on a trip like this you wouldn't necessarily have the extra money to be able to go and buy the necessities that you need to travel and that's kind of our through process that we're going to give the dream child everything they need; all their toiletries, we want them to feel special," said Bag of Dreams Co-Founder Karla Hildebrand.

The goal of Bag of Dreams is to ensure every child has luggage, pajamas, clothes and toiletries for their trips.