'Bag of Dreams' project launches in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Bag of Dreams' project launches in Quincy

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A program to ensure chronically ill children who get picked for trips through Dream Factory actually have luggage and the items they need for travel is launching in Quincy.

The idea was born when Hunter Hildebrand, from Quincy was going on his dream trip to Disney World and another child came to the airport with their belongings in plastic grocery bags

"To go on a trip like this you wouldn't necessarily have the extra money to be able to go and buy the necessities that you need to travel and that's kind of our through process that we're going to give the dream child everything they need; all their toiletries, we want them to feel special," said Bag of Dreams Co-Founder Karla Hildebrand.

The goal of Bag of Dreams is to ensure every child has luggage, pajamas, clothes and toiletries for their trips.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.