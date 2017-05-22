QND preps for super showdown with Columbia

Winning its first four games of the post season by a combined score of (34-1) the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team now finds itself in its first Super-Sectional in four years.



Standing in the Lady Raiders way of a trip to the state tournament is a Columbia team who shut out Belleville Althoff to advance to the Elite Eight, themselves.



Raiders' head coach Mark Longo says the two teams fighting for a Final Four berth are practically identical, on paper, at least.



"They're very fast up front, they have tall defenders and I think they mirror what we like to do," he said.



That doesn't mean they're unbeatable says Longo.



"When I went to watch them they played Alton and it seemed like our midfield should have a pretty good game against them."



While QND has scored more than five goals in each of its four postseason games, the Raiders don't expect to find the same results in Tuesday's super sectional.

"I expect it to be low scoring," said senior defender Lucy Stella.



"I think defensively we're both good and offensively we're both good so I think it will be a really good game. We definitely have to come ready to play because it's not going to be a walk in the park."



If QND has an advantage it comes on Advance Physical Therapy Field. Home field could play a factor as Columbia has to travel to Quincy Tuesday night.



"Having it on our home field makes it 10 times better with our fans here," said Stella.



"It will be super fun and we're very excited to play at (a super-sectional) and we hope to make it to state."



QND has faced tough competition in the past, however, which they think gives them a taste of what lies ahead.



"I think those really prepared us," said junior halfback Olivia Dreyer. "We've been doing really well and especially clicking really well."



QND and Columbia square off at 5:00pm Tuesday with the winner advancing to the Class 1A state tournament Friday night at North Central College in Naperville.

