Monday's Area Scores - May 22

**College Baseball**



(NCAA Midwest Region Championship)

Quincy: 4

Northwood: 3

(Game 1)

Nolan Snyder: 2-4, RBI

Hunter Haynes: WP in relief (2.2 scoreless IP, 7 K's)

Troy Wehde: HR



Quincy: 2

Northwood: 0

Riley Martin/Alex Pribyl/Cole Crawford: combined 5-hit shutout

Jack Klages: HR

Hawks: (37-21), advance to NCAA Division II World Series (first time in program history)

-- Quincy vs. Colorado Mesa (Sunday, 7 p.m. in Grand Prairie, Texas)





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 Sectional*

Hallsville: 2

Palmyra: 3

Jory Maddox: go-ahead RBI in 6th

Caden Power: RBI

-- Palmyra vs. Valley Park (Wednesday, 4 p.m.)



*Class 2 Sectional*

Sturgeon:

Canton:

-- Postponed (rescheduled for Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Columbia Hickman)



Van-Far: 5

St. Vincent: 15



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Edwardsville Regional Quarterfinals*

Granite City: 5

Quincy High: 3

Matthew Schwiete/Andrew Meyer/Jack Lucey: RBI's



*Class 2A United Regional Championship*

Illini West: 2

Mercer County: 9



*Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional Championship*

Riverton: 0

Maroa-Forsyth: 4

-- QND vs. Maroa-Forsyth (Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Beardstown)



*Class 1A Triopia Regional Championship*

Triopia: 2

Central: 6

(Suspended in 3rd inning -- will resume Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Unity Regional Championship*

JX Routt:

Unity:

-- Postponed (rescheduled for Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)





**High School Softball**



*Class 2A Havana Regional Championship*

Beardstown: 7

Illini West: 8

Daytona Dooley: 3 hits

Hannah Wood: 2 RBI's

-- Illini West vs. Orion (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Knoxville)





**High School Soccer**



(BOYS)

*Class 2A Substate Quarterfinals*

Fort Madison: 0

Mount Pleasant: 4

-- Mount Pleasant at Keokuk (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Substate Quarterfinals*

Cedar Valley Christian: 1

Holy Trinity: 6

Nick Pothitakis: 2 goals, 3 assists

-- Holy Trinity at Solon (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.)



Columbus Junction: 7

Central Lee: 0



(GIRLS)

*Regular Season*

Mount Pleasant: 0

Fort Madison: 5

Emily Wolf/Taylor Shannan: 2 goals each