Quincy aldermen sell non-essential properties

Quincy City Council sold off this abandoned home at 624 N. 8th St. for $100 to Blessing Hospital.

Quincy City Council chipped away at the city's "Fix or Flatten" list Monday.

Aldermen sold 624 N. 8th St. for $100 to Blessing Hospital.

Officials say it's a steal for both parties because getting rid of the property without having to tear down the home saves the city around $10,000. Officials say that's money they can use for other properties.

The home on North 8th was one of two sales aldermen approved Monday. The properties were all acquired through the "Fix or Flatten" program.

"It's typically always an abandoned property where there's lots of legal issues tied to the properties," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "For one reason or another, someone is giving up that property. So we have to hunt down all those heirs and all those estates to figure out who's the owner."

Officials say it's not unusual for the city to rack up a couple thousand dollars in legal fees to gain control of abandoned properties.